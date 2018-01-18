4 Must-Watch TV Shows to Add to Your List

Awards Season is upon us and that means some of the best shows are being highlighted as they are nominated and win awards.

Here are some shows that I have enjoyed that are nominated and/or award winning. If you’re stuck for your next binge-watch, look no further!

Kim’s Convenience

I watch this show and laugh out loud at least once per episode.

Thanks for tuning in!!! <3 — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) September 28, 2017





My favourite part of Season 2 was the lead-up to this moment:

Awards and Nominations:

Last year, at the 5th Canadian Screen Awards in 2017, Kim’s Convenience actors Paul Sun-Hyung Lee won the award for best actor in a continuing leading comedic role for his portrayal of Appa, and Phung won Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Kimchee.

This year, the show is nominated for 12 Canadian Screen Awards including another Lead Actor nod for Lee and Best Comedy.

Where to Watch

On CBC and the free CBC TV app.

Anne

This CBC /Netflix collaboration is the story of Anne of Green Gables, but re-imagined a little bit. It’s definitely darker than the books and previous screen adaptions. If you’re a big fan of the original Meghan Follows movies and think the story is sacrosanct, you might not like this version. In fact, many people are upset with the changes made to the story.

But, go into it open minded. I really enjoyed this show when it first aired on CBC. I thought the interpretation of the story was fresh and interesting.



Nominations

Anne is nominated for 13 Canadian Screen Awards this year including Best Dramatic Series and Best Lead Actress in a Drama for Amybeth McNulty

Where to Watch

On the free CBC TV app or on Netflix.

Schitt’s Creek

The only time I got a message on Netflix saying “Are you still watching? Click to Continue” was when I binge-watched the first season of this show. Schitt’s Creek is a clever comedy that grows on you. When I watched the first couple episodes, I thought “How is the going to be sustainable?” Well, with season 4 just starting, you can see that the story is sustainable and that’s because the characters are beautifully developed and the show is funny!

Awards and Nominations

11 nominations at the 2018 Canadian Screen Awards including Best Lead Actor, Comedy, for both Dan and Eugene Levy and Best Lead Actress, Comedy, for Catherine O’Hara.

Where to Watch

CBC TV, the free CBC TV app and Netflix (for the first 3 seasons)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Set in the 1950s, this show is about a ‘perfect’ wealthy housewife whose life begins to fall apart after her husband leaves her. She decides to carve her own path and pursues stand-up comedy. The writing is superb and the acting is wonderful. Also, I would like to own every dress in the main character’s wardrobe! The show is by Amy Sherman-Palladino who created Gilmore Girls.

(This trailer and the show has NSFW language.)

Awards and Nominations

Critics Choice Television Awards: winner of Best Comedy Series and Best Actress in a Comedy for Rachel Brosnahan.

Golden Globe Awards: Winner of Best Television Series- Musical or Comedy and Best Actress – Musical Series or Comedy for Rachel Brosnahan.

Where to Watch

Amazon Prime Video

