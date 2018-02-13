4 Tasty Recipes for Pancake Tuesday

Pancake Tuesday is also know as “Shrove Tuesday”. It marks the last day before Lent which, for observing Christians, is a time of fasting. The day is also known as Mardi Gras… Fat Tuesday! Pancakes are, of course, made with lots of wonderful fat (butter, eggs, milk). So, they day before fasting starts, feasting happens!

Here are some wonderful, decadent pancake recipes to try!

Chocolate Pancakes

For chocolate lovers, this recipe uses 1/3C of cocoa powder.

If you like to experiment, try adding melted chocolate into the batter! I’m just thinking out loud: chocolate has fat in it, so you could probably cut down on some of the butter in the recipe.

Recipe HERE.

Dutch Apple Pancakes

This is like a popover pancake! How fun!

Like popovers, or Yorkshire puddings, you’ll want to get your pan very hot before adding the batter so the batter puffs up like it should.

Recipe HERE from Bon Apetit Magazine.

My Dad’s Secret Family Recipe for Banana Pancakes

I don’t know where my dad found this recipe but he’s been making it as long as I can remember. These pancakes are not fluffy. I’d describe them as a very thick crepe, so you can have an idea about the texture. They are so moist that you don’t have to add syrup or butter if you don’t want to…. but we always do!

Here is the secret family recipe:

In a bowl mix:

1 and 1/2 cups all purpose flour

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 cup white sugar

3 tsp baking powder

In a separate bowl (or in the blender)

1 cup milk (add up to 1/4 cup more to get the consistency you want)

2 eggs

3 tablespoons oil or melted butter

1 large very ripe banana

You can put the liquid in the blender to mix it together or just ‘mush it up’ with a fork.

Add the liquid to the dry and mix gently.

A very important note from Dad: Cook pancakes with butter so they don’t stick to the pan! Oil doesn’t work as well!

Blueberry Pancakes

It’s not blueberry season in Canada in February so these pancakes won’t be quite a lovely as the ones you make on your camping trip with the blueberries you just picked in the woods. (I’m not making up this scenario! It used to be our usual when we went camping when I was a kid. Blueberry season seems to have shifted, though, and there are now no berries left when we arrive on the August long weekend.)

BUT, you can buy frozen wild blueberries: rinse them off and let them sit on some paper towel before you add them to your pancakes.

You can fold in the blue berries to your batter but, frozen berries will make it turn a bit blue. What we usually do is drop the berries on each pancake after you’ve poured them onto the pan/griddle.

Recipe HERE!

What is your favourite pancake recipe?

PS: the header photo is pancakes with cherry coulis, cherries and coconut topping. Make your fav recipe and add the toppings!