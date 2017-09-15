40 Years Later Jamie Lee Curtis Returns to Halloween

I’m a huge fan of old school scary movies and this is like a Christmas gift for Halloween!

Actress, Jamie Lee Curtis just sent out this tweet today:

“Same porch. Same clothes. Same issues. 40 years later. Headed back to Haddonfield one last time for Halloween. Release date 10/19/18.” pic.twitter.com/IvptiZctyw — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) September 15, 2017

Jamie Lee Curtis made her film debut as Laurie Strode in John Carpenter’s Halloween back in 1978 and she’s returning for the next film in the horror franchise.

She returned in 4 different Halloween sequels as well, most recently back in 2002 for Halloween: Resurrection.

The new Halloween, now with more Jamie Lee Curtis, is set to hit theaters on Oct. 19, 2018.