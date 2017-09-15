Listen Live

40 Years Later Jamie Lee Curtis Returns to Halloween

Coming October 2018...

By Darryl on the Drive

I’m a huge fan of old school scary movies and this is like a Christmas gift for Halloween!

Actress, Jamie Lee Curtis just sent out this tweet today:

Jamie Lee Curtis made her film debut as Laurie Strode in John Carpenter’s Halloween back in 1978 and she’s returning for the next film in the horror franchise.

She returned in 4 different Halloween sequels as well, most recently back in 2002 for Halloween: Resurrection. 

The new Halloween, now with more Jamie Lee Curtis, is set to hit theaters on Oct. 19, 2018.

Related posts

WATCH: Clumsiest Man of the Year Drops $3,000 Engagement Ring

Rare Sea Creature Washes on Shore During Hurricane Harvey

WATCH: Bonehead Driver Reverses on the Gardiner