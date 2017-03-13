Iceland May Be First Country To Mandate Equal Pay

It was ahead of the curve in legalizing abortions and electing a woman as head of state. Now, Iceland is poised to become the first country to ensure equal pay for work of equal value. Legislation is in the works requiring employers to obtain a certificate proving they offer equal pay. If passed, the law would take effect in 2020. Government officials think it would then be possible to eliminate the pay gap by 2022. Click here for more on the story.

