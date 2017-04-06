Listen Live

Distracted Driving Leads To Numerous Charges Against Bradford Woman

Only had a G1 licence

A 34 year old Bradford woman is facing numerous driving charges. South Simcoe Police spotted a woman having what they call an ‘animated cell-phone conversation’ as she drove past them on Summerlyn Trail. They followed, pulling the woman over after a red light was missed. ID was checked. It was false. Her G1 licence had been suspended for a previous infraction. And she had no licensed driver in the vehicle with her – a requirement with a G1 licence.

