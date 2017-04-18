Penetanguishene School Getting A Few Upgrades

Burkevale Protestant Separate School in Penetanguishene is getting a facelift. The Ministry of Education is picking up the 3.5 million dollar bill to upgrade a porta-pac attachment with four new permanent classrooms, along with upgrades to the HVAC and lighting systems. Work has already begun, and they’re expecting everything to wrap up by this Fall. “We are incredibly excited to make these improvements to Burkevale School,” said June Merkley, Supervisory Officer for Protestant Separate School Board. “At Burkevale we pride ourselves on providing a unique and dynamic learning experience and I know that our students and staff will certainly benefit from this new addition and school improvements. We also look forward to working with the SMCDSB to complete this project – their experience and expertise is very much valued and appreciated.”