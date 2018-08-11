Join us on Saturday, August 11 from 11am to 2pm for our 4th annual charity dog wash event!

For a $30 minimum cash donation we will pamper your pet with an all natural shampoo, towel dry and nail trim!

This is a first-come first-serve event (no appointments) so please be prepared to wait as this is a very popular event for us!

We are supporting Finding Them Homes with this event and 100% of the proceeds will be donated to the rescue!

FTH will have their swag for sale as well as some of the dogs available for adoption!

Global Pet Foods will also be here with awesome giveaways and a raffle draw with proceeds going to Finding Them Homes!

Looking forward to seeing you – thank you for all your support!