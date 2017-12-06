Listen Live

5 Christmas Crafts for Kids

Pass some time, have fun, make memories!

By Host Blogs, Kool Parents, Lisa Morgan

1) Pasta Ornaments

DIY Enthusiasts

Past, glue, paint, sparkles- Taadaa! Ornaments to treasure for a lifetime. Check out this post from DIY Enthusiasts for the above, and more, pasta ornaments.

 

2) Cute Hand Wreath

My Name is Snickerdoodle

Find instruction at My Name Is Snickerdoodle.

 

3) Santa Hand Prints

Mudpies and Tiaras

From ABCs to ACTs

Two ways: flat on paper or imprinted into clay.

CLICK HERE for a super easy clay, which isn’t salt dough. (Because, who wants salt on their hands this time of year?)

 

4) Cute Christmas Bells

Hello Wonderful

Instructions from Hello Wonderful.

5) A Victorian Classic: Pomanders

Colorful Crafts

This is great for older kids, especially ones who love the pioneer days. Plus, they smell lovely! Instructions at Colorful Crafts.

