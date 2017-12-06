5 Christmas Crafts for Kids

1) Pasta Ornaments

Past, glue, paint, sparkles- Taadaa! Ornaments to treasure for a lifetime. Check out this post from DIY Enthusiasts for the above, and more, pasta ornaments.

2) Cute Hand Wreath

Find instruction at My Name Is Snickerdoodle.

3) Santa Hand Prints

Two ways: flat on paper or imprinted into clay.

CLICK HERE for a super easy clay, which isn’t salt dough. (Because, who wants salt on their hands this time of year?)

4) Cute Christmas Bells

Instructions from Hello Wonderful.

5) A Victorian Classic: Pomanders

This is great for older kids, especially ones who love the pioneer days. Plus, they smell lovely! Instructions at Colorful Crafts.