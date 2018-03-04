5 Iconic Oscars Musical Performances
Time to reminisce before tonight's Academy Awards.
Performing tonight at the Oscars and up for Best Original Song are:
*Mary J. Blige for her song Mighty River from the movie Mudbound.
*Common and Andra Day for the track Stand Up for Something from the movie Marshall.
*Gael Garcia Bernal, Miguel and Natalia Lafourcade for the song Remember Me from the Pixar animated film Coco.
*Keala Settle for the song This is Me from The Greatest Showman.
*Sufjan Stevens for the track Mystery of Love from the movie Call Me By Your Name.
Let’s take a moment to reflect on past iconic musical numbers performed at the Oscars:
Dreamgirls medley performed by Beyonce, Jennifer Hudson, and Tony Award winner Anika Noni Rose in 2007.
YouTube / Beyoncé Diário
Lady Gaga pays tribute to the Sound of Music in 2015.
YouTube / RaamdionSwendy VEVO
Adele sings her James Bond theme song “Skyfall” in 2013.
YouTube / Jianjun Chen
Celine Dion performs “My Heart Will Go On” from Titanic in 1998.
YouTube / Unison Celine
From the movie “Selma,” John Legend and Common perform “Glory” in 2005.
YouTube / blacktreetv