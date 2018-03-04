Listen Live

5 Iconic Oscars Musical Performances

Time to reminisce before tonight's Academy Awards.

Performing tonight at the Oscars and up for Best Original Song are:

*Mary J. Blige for her song Mighty River from the movie Mudbound.
*Common and Andra Day for the track Stand Up for Something from the movie Marshall.
*Gael Garcia Bernal, Miguel and Natalia Lafourcade for the song Remember Me from the Pixar animated film Coco.
*Keala Settle for the song This is Me from The Greatest Showman.
*Sufjan Stevens for the track Mystery of Love from the movie Call Me By Your Name.

Let’s take a moment to reflect on past iconic musical numbers performed at the Oscars:

Dreamgirls medley performed by Beyonce, Jennifer Hudson, and Tony Award winner Anika Noni Rose in 2007.


YouTube / Beyoncé Diário

Lady Gaga pays tribute to the Sound of Music in 2015.


YouTube / RaamdionSwendy VEVO

Adele sings her James Bond theme song “Skyfall” in 2013.


YouTube / Jianjun Chen

Celine Dion performs “My Heart Will Go On” from Titanic in 1998.


YouTube / Unison Celine

From the movie “Selma,” John Legend and Common perform “Glory” in 2005.


YouTube / blacktreetv

