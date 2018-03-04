5 Iconic Oscars Musical Performances

Performing tonight at the Oscars and up for Best Original Song are:

*Mary J. Blige for her song Mighty River from the movie Mudbound.

*Common and Andra Day for the track Stand Up for Something from the movie Marshall.

*Gael Garcia Bernal, Miguel and Natalia Lafourcade for the song Remember Me from the Pixar animated film Coco.

*Keala Settle for the song This is Me from The Greatest Showman.

*Sufjan Stevens for the track Mystery of Love from the movie Call Me By Your Name.

Let’s take a moment to reflect on past iconic musical numbers performed at the Oscars:

Dreamgirls medley performed by Beyonce, Jennifer Hudson, and Tony Award winner Anika Noni Rose in 2007.



Lady Gaga pays tribute to the Sound of Music in 2015.



Adele sings her James Bond theme song “Skyfall” in 2013.



Celine Dion performs “My Heart Will Go On” from Titanic in 1998.



From the movie “Selma,” John Legend and Common perform “Glory” in 2005.



