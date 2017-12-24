5 Last Minutes Gifts You can Find at the Grocery Store

Some grocery stores are also clothing and housewares stores but not everyone has one of those close by. So, here are some things you should be able to find at most grocery stores even in small towns.

1) Tomato Paste in a Tube

Look, if you’ve got a foodie on your list, they’ll love this. Frankly, anyone who cooks will see the value of this.

Sometimes, when you’re cooking, you just need a tablespoon of tomato paste to add depth to a dish. The little tins of paste are annoying because you have to open them with a can opener and you usually end up tossing the mouldy remainder a few weeks later. Paste in a tube let you take what you need and put it back in the fridge with no waste.

Even a few years ago, this was a difficult item to find in smaller towns but if they sell in in Beeton, now (and they do!), you’ve got a good shot at finding it near you.

Add some concentrated broth to that and you’ve got a great gift for a food lover.

2) Fancy Cheese

Cheese is delicious. Finely made cheese is a treat. A good chunk of Parmigiano Reggiano is a welcomed gift. Or, how about some aged Canadian cheddar paired with a box of fine crackers? Delicious.

3) A Mug filled with Candy



Most grocery stores will have mugs for sale, somewhere. If your local store doesn’t sell a mug, take one from your home, and then fill it was treats! You could also put together a hot chocolate kit with a pre-made mix, some tiny marshmallows and a candy cane.

4) Gift Cards



Remember, you can get gift cards to restaurants, toy stores, cinemas and more at most grocery stores.

5) Scratch Tickets

Lottery scratch cards are fun, even if you don’t win (and the odds are not in your favour!) For the couple minutes that you are scratching, you get to dream about what you would do if you won big. So, these tickets are sort of like buying someone a coffee break daydream which sounds pretty nice to me.

What would you add to this list?