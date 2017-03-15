5 Local Pubs Where You Can Quench Your Thirst This St. Patrick’s Day

Looking for a place to party this St. Patrick’s Day? Truthfully, almost every bar or restaurant has something going on, but to help you fully embrace the Irish Spirit, we’ve rounded up 5 great local places to get your “Paddy” on this Friday:

Donaleigh’s Irish Public House (28 Dunlop St E, Barrie)

A post shared by Donaleigh’s Irish Public House (@donaleighs) on Mar 14, 2017 at 3:09pm PDT

Irish food, beer, and a celtic band (Lahey & Company) on stage from 3-7 & 9:30-1 AM. Slainte!

Bull & Barrel Pub (75 Cedar Pointe Drive, Unit 901, Barrie)

A post shared by vhartin (@vhartin) on Sep 18, 2016 at 6:44pm PDT

The Bull isn’t limiting their celebrations to one day – they’re stretching it out for two days. Irish Inspired Food, Prizes, Giveaways, Irish Music, Guinness, Green Pints. What a weekend it will be!

The Lockeroom (201 Cundles Rd E, Barrie)



They’ll have Irish favorites on the menu (headlined by Dana’s famous stout stew) and a chance to win prizes, as well as green beer all day long.

The Flying Monkeys Craft Brewery (107 Dunlop St E, Barrie)

A post shared by Flying Monkeys Craft Brewery (@theflyingmonkeys) on Mar 9, 2017 at 12:37pm PST

Flying Monkeys has something for everyone – Cask Ale, Stouts, Porters & even green beer. For just $10, enoy a traditional Corned Beef & Cabbage supper, to fortify yourself for a night of drinking.

Barnstormer Brewing Co (384 Yonge St, Barrie)

A post shared by Barnstormer Brewing Co. (@barnstormerbeer) on Mar 6, 2017 at 6:14pm PST

Barnstormer is releasing not one but two new brews on the 17th. Their Deadstick Milk Stout and Iron Compass Irish Red Ale. Plus, Irish food, live music from 12 PM – 12 AM and giveaways all day. Better show up early (I’m sure your boss will give you the day off)