5 movies for your next rainy day

If you’re looking for a movie to watch that you may not have seen – here are five suggestions, with some even being available to watch on Netflix right now!

About Time (2013)

Good For: Fans of Groundhog Day, the Time Traveler’s Wife, or those in need of a good cry.

How many times do you wish that you could go back in time and do-over a key moment in your life? Tim Lake (played by Domhnall Gleeson), can do that. Everyone’s favourite London, Ontario gal, Rachel McAdams plays the love interest, Mary – in the story of how Tim and Mary came to meet. Just don’t think too hard about the rules of time travel and you’ll really enjoy this one.

Brooklyn (2015)

Good For: Anyone feeling homesick, lovers of American history

Set in the 1950s, Eilis Lacey (played by Saoirse Ronan), moves from her small-town Irish home to Brooklyn, New York. She leaves her job, mother and sister behind to focus on building a life for herself halfway across the world. The critically acclaimed movie was nominated for the Oscar Best Picture in 2016, losing out to Spotlight.

In Your Eyes (2014)

NSFW: Trailer contains mature themes

Good For: Fans of sci-fi, movies with a good sense of humour

Two words: Paranormal Romance. The main characters of the film, Rebecca Porter and Dylan Kershaw, develop an invisible connection as teenagers and continue to experience flashes of each other’s lives through adulthood. This continues until their bond strengthens which allows them to see through each other’s eyes and even communicate directly. Their romantic bond grows from there. As of June 2017, this one is available on Netflix Canada.

The Spectacular Now (2013)

NSFW: Trailer contains mature themes

Good For: Fans of Friday Night Lights or One Tree Hill or the O.C. or 90210 or any other high school television show.

Miles Teller and Shailene Woodley starred opposite in several of the Divergent movies, but started their on-screen chemistry in the Spectacular Now. Miles plays Sutter Keely – he’s your stereotypical “high school everyman”, except that beneath the bravado is a high school senior who is severely depressed. Seeing that he’s going nowhere, his girlfriend (played by Brie Larson) dumps him. Sutter meets Amy (Woodley), a girl who has never dated before and would prefer to spend her time reading manga and science fiction then date boys. Sutter sinks deeper and deeper into depression as Amy tries to pull him out. As of June 2017, this one is available on Netflix Canada.

Definitely, Maybe (2008)

NSFW: Trailer contains language and mature themes

Good For: Fans of Ryan Reynolds in Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place or fans of a good mystery

Will Hayes is getting a divorce. After her first sex-ed class, his daughter (played by Abigail Breslin) asks about how Will and her mother met. Will begins telling the story of the three women he’s loved in his life but does not include their names in the story. Throughout the course of the tale, Hayes (Ryan Reynolds) tells his story. He covers the last fifteen years of his life including his move to New York, work for Clintons and more. As of June 2017, this one is available on Netflix Canada.

CC Image Courtesy of veggiefrog via Flickr