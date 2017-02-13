5 Must See Grammy Moments

Love it or hate it, the Grammys is the biggest night in music and last night had a bit of everything. After some big names decided to opt out of the event, the show went on hosted by James Cordon. Some of the biggest names in music performed and presented, making for some memorable moments. Here are the 5 must see moments from last night.

ADELE STOPPING HER GEORGE MICHAELS TRIBUTE TO DROP A FEW F-BOMBS

Adele had a big night performing twice and picking up song of the year for her song “Hello.” Her biggest moment though was her performance tribute to the late George Michael. Part way through the opening Adele stopped the entire orchestra, dropped a few f-bombs, and apologized effusively to everyone before starting over. Take two was perfect though.

BEYONCE’S VIDEO ART / PERFORMANCE

Most people are saying Beyonce won the Grammys (despite being shut out of the major awards) with her highly anticipated performance that was pretty next level.

Beyonce’s full performance RT to save a life #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/0xtYLEC6xD — S (@rivrslut) February 13, 2017

A TRIBE CALLED QUEST CALLING OUT ‘PRESIDENT AGENT ORANGE’

Hip-Hop legends ATCQ went full on assault on the audience and President Trump with a politically charged performance that included contributions from Busta Rhymes and Anderson Paak.

A Tribe Called Quest perform with Anderson .Paak, Busta Rhymes and Consequence at the #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/Kz35sUTEs7 — Wolé II (@Kingwole) February 13, 2017

DEMI LOVATO AND CO. ROCKING A BEE GEES TRIBUTE

Demi Lovato once again showed she has insane pipes as she helmed a fantastic Bee Gees tribute. Barry Gibb was watching and seemed very impressed. Tori Kelly also slayed.

JAMES HETFIELD’S MIC

Ok, maybe not the ‘best’ moment, but James Hetfield’s mic malfunction in the first half of Metallica’s performance with Lady Gaga gave us the kind of moment only possible on live TV. Not one to hide his disappointment, Hetfield kicked over his mic stand and tossed his guitar to stage tech. One thing is for sure, we would hate to be the person in charge of tech for that performance. You had one job!