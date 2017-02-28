5 Natural Remedies you Have to Try
Simple foods that will make you feel and look better!
We’re in the midst of cold and flu season, why not try these natural remedies that could make you feel and look better!
1. Eat pineapple!
Eating pineapple actually burns fat and tones your stomach! Finally, a magic fruit!
2. Limes
Limes remove toxins in the body.
3. Apples
It’s true, an apple a day keeps the doctor away! Apples are known to prevent depression and reduce anxiety. Also, instead of drinking coffee in the morning, try and apple!
4. Cabbage
Trying to stick to your New Years resolutions? Good for you! Cabbage helps reduce body fat and its very versatile.
5. Cherries
Cherries are great for the heart and circulatory system!