5 Pumpkin Spice Flavoured Things that Shouldn’t Exist

OK, Enough Is Enough

By Humor

1. Pumpkin Spice Candy Corn

(via Junkfoodguy)

This just seems so redundant. Candy corn is already one of the most fall-flavoured of candies. Why do we need to pumpkin spice it?

2. Pumpkin Spice Almonds

(via theimpulsivebuy flickr)

WHY?!

3. Pumpkin Spice Bagels

(via Mike Mozart flickr)

If you make your kids a ham and cheese sandwich on one of these puppies, expect to get the silent treatment for at least a week.

4. Pumpkin Spice M&M’s 

(via theimpulsivebuy flickr)

M&M’s are already delicious. This seems unnecessary.

5. Pumpkin Spice Deodorant 

Because pumpkin spice is not just reserved for food. Native is offering a Pumpkin Spice Latte flavoured deodorant, because nothing screams peak fall like stinking of nutmeg and cinnamon after a hard workout. This deodorant is paraben and aluminum free…so there’s that.

