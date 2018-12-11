Listen Live

5 Simple Ways To Give This Holiday Season

Even The Kids Can Get Involved

Take a step back, away from the commercialization of the season, and give. And it’s not necessarily about giving money, it could also be about giving your time, or just giving a simple smile.

Here are a few suggestions of things that you and even the kids can do to give:

Thank-you Notes- Drop one off to a neighbour who went all out on their Christmas lights display, or to the person who bares the cold and delivers your mail everyday.

Donate Blood- The Canadian Blood Services are always looking for donors this time of year. An hour of your time can help save a life. Contact them at blood.ca to book your appointment.

Shovel A Driveway- A simple gesture. Whether it’s a family with a new baby or an elderly neighbour, this is always greatly appreciated.

Buy Coffee- While you’re in line, add an extra coffee to your order for the person behind you, just because.

Volunteer- So many charities at this time of year are looking for help; like the Barrie Food Bank, Gildas Club Simcoe/Muskoka, Hospice Simcoe and our Rock 95/Kool FM Toy Drive.

It really is easy to give back, now you just have to find your way to.

