5 Songs you didn’t know Bruno Mars wrote.

Bruno Mars is a very talented dude, no doubt about that. But I bet you didn’t know that he’s behind many popular songs by some of pops biggest names. Along with Philip Lawrence and Ari Levine, the three make up The Smeezingtons, a powerhouse pop music writing team whose long list of credits needs its own Wikipedia page.

Here are 5 of his biggest songs that you didn’t know he was behind.

5. JAY Z & KANYE WEST FT. BEYONCÉ: “LIFT OFF”

4.FLO RIDA FT. KE$HA: ” RIGHT ROUND”



3.K’NAAN FT. ADAM LEVINE: “BANG BANG (SHE SHOT ME)”

2.SEAN KINGSTON: “DUMB LOVE”





1. CEELO GREEN: “F–K YOU”