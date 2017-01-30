Listen Live

5 Songs you didn’t know Bruno Mars wrote.

Bruno Mars is a very talented dude, no doubt about that. But I bet you didn’t know that he’s behind many popular songs by some of pops biggest names.  Along with Philip Lawrence and Ari Levine, the three make up The Smeezingtons, a powerhouse pop music writing team whose long list of credits needs its own Wikipedia page.

Here are 5 of his biggest songs that you didn’t know he was behind.

5. JAY Z & KANYE WEST FT. BEYONCÉ: “LIFT OFF”

4.FLO RIDA FT. KE$HA: ” RIGHT ROUND”

3.K’NAAN FT. ADAM LEVINE: “BANG BANG (SHE SHOT ME)”

2.SEAN KINGSTON: “DUMB LOVE”


 

1. CEELO GREEN: “F–K YOU”

