5 Things To Do If You Want To Live Past 90!

If you want to live to 90, you should drink booze every day and put on a little weight!

Dr Claudia Kawas of the University of California identified five lifestyle factors associated with living to over 90:

Hobbies, doing exercise, drinking one or two glasses of wine or beer a day, being slightly overweight and drinking coffee will keep you ripe until 90!

Dr Kawas did a study which tracked 1,700 people in their 90’s in 203 and said that they all seemed to have a similar lifestyle. Something to keep them busy, booze and caffeine. The doc says that all those in the study had an 18% reduced risk of premature death…

He says that its important for seniors to spend at least two hours a day on a hobby, taking in 15 to 45 minutes of moderate exercise to help lower their mortality rate!

Drinking two cups of coffee a day lowered the risk of death by 10% also.

The doc says that modest drinking improves longevity!

Source