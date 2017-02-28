5 Totally Adult Things to Decorate Your Apartment with

Maybe you’re moving into a new place, or maybe you just want to find ways to spice up your place a little! Here are 5 things you can add to your space!

1. This motivational poster that is nothing but the truth

Get it from Elisabeth Fredriksson on Society6 for $18.

2. This bath mat that gets right to the point

Get it from Urban Outfitters for $34.

3. This nice cross stitch of encouragement

Get it from Bug & Bean Stitching on Etsy for $40.

4. This nice way of telling your partner you’re thinking about them

Get it from Type Secret on Etsy for $3.

5. And finally, this pillow that is just right on the money

Get it from Huntleigh on Etsy for $39.50.