5 unique ways to enjoy for National Ice Cream Month

July is National Ice Cream month and there are some great local options for getting a tasty frozen treat. However, if you’re looking for something a little wilder to celebrate with, here are five interesting ways to enjoy some ice cream this month!

Mountain Dew Ice Cream

If you’re feeling crafty, try some Mountain Dew infused ice cream that you can make at home. James from Fun Foods shows you how to make this soda-infused treat with a hand mixer. You can DEW it.

An Ice Cream Ball

The UCO Soft Shell Ice Cream Ball ($40, MEC) promises a pint of cool ice cream with ice, rock salt, cream, sugar, vanilla and a lot of rolling. TechSmart tested the Ice Cream Ball out to see if it actually works. It seems like pretty simple… just remember to add sugar.

Avocado Ice Cream

There’s avocado toast, baked eggs in avocado and now there’s avocado ice cream. A great vegan option for the summer time.

Deep Fried Ice Cream Donut Holes

Grab some biscuit dough, ice cream and some hot oil and you have yourself a Timbit-ized version of an ice-creamy treat!

$1000 Golden Opulence Sundae

Most of these have been home options. If you’re in New York and want something unique, you may want to try the Golden Opulence Sundae. The world’s previous most expensive sundae contains 23 carat gold edible leaves, Tahitian vanilla ice cream and the world’s only sweet caviar. Forty-eight hours notice is required to order this sundae.

Image courtesy of UCO.