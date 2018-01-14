5 Ways to Combat Blue Monday

January 15, 2018 is the most depressing day of the year so it can only go up from here, right?!

Blue Monday is generally the third Monday in January. It’s when our Christmas memories have faded, our bank accounts have taken a big hit (from Christmas), the weather isn’t great and we’re back to work after some time off over the holidays.

So what can we do about it? Here are 5 easy ways to not be depressed on Monday.

Watch a feel-good movie

Either at home like When Harry Met Sally or Up OR go out and see The Greatest Showman at Uptown Theatre in Barrie. I just did that with my parents the other day and it’s basically impossible to not feel happy after watching a musical! (Bonus: Zac Efron is in it.)

Exercise!

It really is an anti-depressant. You WILL feel good after. I know it can take some energy and motivation to get moving but once you do, you’ll be glad you did! Whether it’s checking out a local skating trail, going skiing/snowboarding or some salsa dancing like me, you’ll bound to feel much better!

Plan a Vacation

Or better yet, plan a trip to the sunny south and escape this bitter cold!

See friends you haven’t seen in a while

This tends to be a not-so-busy time of year, so people have more time to hang out. Friends can give you a different perspective on things. My friend, Derek is dealing with a chronic illness so when we hang out, we just chill and go to the coffee shop or go for a swim/hot tub. It’s simple plans but we have hilarious conversations and he helps me to see the positive in things.

Make soup!

Comfort food is the best this time of year and there honestly is nothing better than a homemade bowl of hearty soup! I made this butternut squash soup recently and surprised myself by how delicious it ended up being while also easy to make. I’ll even give you the recipe.

Speaking of food, baking a batch of good old-fashioned no-fuss chocolate chip cookies is also a perfect pick-me-up. Just use the recipe on the back of the Chipits bag.

So there you have it – 5 ways to not be sad tomorrow. And go!