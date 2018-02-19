50 Years Ago This Week – Mr Dressup First Appeared on TV
You can still visit Casey & Finnegan's tree house in Toronto...
Generation after generation enjoyed the tradition of watching Mr Dressup each morning while having breakfast. He was my favourite, although Fred Penner was right up there too.
It was this week back in 1967 when he made his first TV appearance, Mr Dressup captured kids imaginations until 1996 on CBC.
The Tree house Set which was the home of Casey and Finnegan is still on display today in the CBC Toronto foyer.