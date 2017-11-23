Listen Live

5000 Candles Light Your Way First Light Celebration at Sainte Marie Among The Hurons

But who has to light them?

By News

Finishing touches are being put to the annual First Light celebration at Sainte Marie Among The Hurons. Staff will start lighting the 5000 candles around two o’clock this afternoon and be finished in time for the opening at 5:30. Gary Molnar at Huronia Historical Parks says it really is a step back in time…

And don’t forget the baked goods in the cookhouse and more. Admission is $10 per person with a donation to the food bank. Children 5 and under are free. To hear more about First Light click below on our full interview with Gary Molnar…

Related posts

Suspects Sought In Theft Of Trail Cameras From Outdoor Store

Here Comes Santa Claus!

Festive RIDE Checks Are Back…For Too Many Reasons

Opioid Crisis Informational Session

UPDATE: Charges Laid In Sudden Drug Death In Barrie

Six Charged in Ongoing Drug Trafficking Investigation

Innisfil Launches “Scrooge the Ticket” Campaign

City Saving Over $400 Grand By Recycling Street Sand

Barrie Chamber of Commerce Says 1 in 4 Minimum Wage Earners Is At Risk of Losing Their Job