5000 Candles Light Your Way First Light Celebration at Sainte Marie Among The Hurons

Finishing touches are being put to the annual First Light celebration at Sainte Marie Among The Hurons. Staff will start lighting the 5000 candles around two o’clock this afternoon and be finished in time for the opening at 5:30. Gary Molnar at Huronia Historical Parks says it really is a step back in time…

And don’t forget the baked goods in the cookhouse and more. Admission is $10 per person with a donation to the food bank. Children 5 and under are free. To hear more about First Light click below on our full interview with Gary Molnar…