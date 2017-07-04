Toddler With Children’s Aid After Dad Went Out Drinking On Canada Day

A Bradford father will explain himself to a judge after police say his toddler was left home alone while he went out drinking. South Simcoe Police got the call to a Bradford Bar just before last call Saturday, claiming to find a highly intoxicated man unable to take care of himself. Police took him home to see if anyone there could tend to him, but no answer at the front door, so the guy went to the drunk tank. It wasn’t until about 6:00 Sunday morning that police learned he had a two-year-old son at home alone. The boy was taken to hospital as a precaution, then to the Children’s Aid Society, while his father waits for his day in court.