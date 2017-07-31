$1000 Minute July 31st
What sport needs 6 people on the COURT per team?
Answer: Volleyball
If you multiply anything by zero the answer will always be….?
Answer: 0
What is the only bird that can swim but not fly?
Answer: Penguin
What major music festival took place this past weekend at Burl’s Creek?
Answer: Wayhome
How many years are in a millennium?
Answer: 1000
Spell millennium
Answer: Millennium
What ingredient causes bread to rise?
Answer: Yeast
What is the longest fresh water beach in the world?
Answer: Wasaga Beach
If you were born in June of 1967 how old would be today?
Answer: 50
In the movie “Bambi” what type of animal is Bambi’s friend, flower?
Answer: Skunk