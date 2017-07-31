$1000 Minute July 31st

What sport needs 6 people on the COURT per team?

Answer: Volleyball



If you multiply anything by zero the answer will always be….?

Answer: 0



What is the only bird that can swim but not fly?

Answer: Penguin



What major music festival took place this past weekend at Burl’s Creek?

Answer: Wayhome



How many years are in a millennium?

Answer: 1000



Spell millennium

Answer: Millennium



What ingredient causes bread to rise?

Answer: Yeast



What is the longest fresh water beach in the world?

Answer: Wasaga Beach



If you were born in June of 1967 how old would be today?

Answer: 50



In the movie “Bambi” what type of animal is Bambi’s friend, flower?

Answer: Skunk