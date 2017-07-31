Listen Live

$1000 Minute July 31st

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute

What sport needs 6 people on the COURT per team?
Answer: Volleyball

 
If you multiply anything by zero the answer will always be….?
Answer: 0

 
What is the only bird that can swim but not fly?
Answer: Penguin

 

 
What major music festival took place this past weekend at Burl’s Creek?
Answer: Wayhome

 

 
How many years are in a millennium?
Answer: 1000

 
Spell millennium
Answer: Millennium

 

 
What ingredient causes bread to rise?
Answer: Yeast

 

 
What is the longest fresh water beach in the world?
Answer: Wasaga Beach

 

 
If you were born in June of 1967 how old would be today?
Answer: 50

 

 
In the movie “Bambi” what type of animal is Bambi’s friend, flower?
Answer: Skunk

