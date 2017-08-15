$1000 Minute Tuesday August 17

1. If a carnivore eats meat, what does a herbivore eat

Plants



2. In a website browser address bar what does “www” stand for?

World Wide Web



3. What is the main ingredient in guacamole?

Avocado



4. In the peanut comics, Snoopy is what breed of dog

Beagle

5. List one of the years the Toronto Blue Jays won the World Series

1992 / 1993

6. What is the molecular formula for Water

H2-O

7. Spell cappuccino

C A P P U C C I N O

8. What is the name of the event happening at Burls Creek this weekend

The Big Feastival



9. Which of Snow White’s seven dwarfs has a name that starts with the letter B

Bashful (*Happy, Sleepy, Sneezy, Dopey, Grumpy, Bashful and Doc)

10. Rob could run 7 miles in one hour. At that rate, how far could Rob run in one day?

168