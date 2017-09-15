1. How many “S” ‘s are in scissors?

Answer: 4



2. In what year did Terry Fox embark on his journey across Canada?

Answer: 1980



3. What does 1+9+8+0 equal?

Answer: 18



4. Spell “Telephone”

Answer: T-E-L-E-P-H-O-N-E



5. Who won the NFL game last night?

Answer: Houston Texans



6. What day is the last day of summer?

Answer: September 21st



7. What is the Mascots Name for Barrie’s OHL team?

Answer: Charlie Horse



8. What is the world’s smallest country?

Answer: Vatican City



9. “Granny Smith” is a popular type of what fruit?

Answer: Apple



10. What letter comes before “E” in the alphabet?

Answer: D