Listen Live

1. How many “S” ‘s are in scissors? Answer: 4     2. In what […]

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute

1. How many “S” ‘s are in scissors?
Answer: 4

 

 
2. In what year did Terry Fox embark on his journey across Canada?
Answer: 1980

 

 
3. What does 1+9+8+0 equal?
Answer: 18

 

 
4. Spell “Telephone”
Answer: T-E-L-E-P-H-O-N-E

 

 
5. Who won the NFL game last night?
Answer: Houston Texans

 

 
6. What day is the last day of summer?
Answer: September 21st

 

 
7. What is the Mascots Name for Barrie’s OHL team?
Answer: Charlie Horse

 

 
8. What is the world’s smallest country?
Answer: Vatican City

 

 
9. “Granny Smith” is a popular type of what fruit?
Answer: Apple

 

 
10. What letter comes before “E” in the alphabet?
Answer: D

Related posts

$1000 Minute Thursday, September 14

$1000 Minute Wednesday, September 13th

$1000 Minute Tuesday, September 12th