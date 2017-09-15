1. How many “S” ‘s are in scissors? Answer: 4 2. In what […]
1. How many “S” ‘s are in scissors?
Answer: 4
2. In what year did Terry Fox embark on his journey across Canada?
Answer: 1980
3. What does 1+9+8+0 equal?
Answer: 18
4. Spell “Telephone”
Answer: T-E-L-E-P-H-O-N-E
5. Who won the NFL game last night?
Answer: Houston Texans
6. What day is the last day of summer?
Answer: September 21st
7. What is the Mascots Name for Barrie’s OHL team?
Answer: Charlie Horse
8. What is the world’s smallest country?
Answer: Vatican City
9. “Granny Smith” is a popular type of what fruit?
Answer: Apple
10. What letter comes before “E” in the alphabet?
Answer: D