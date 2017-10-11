1. Which social media platform uses a bird in its logo Twitter 2. […]
1. Which social media platform uses a bird in its logo
Twitter
2. What is the most common colour for a pumpkin
Orange
3. If it is 11 am in Barrie, what time is it in Vancouver
8 am
4. Today is October 11th, what holiday is recognized on November 11th
Remembrance Day
5. What flower do people wear in honour of Remembrance Day
Poppy
6. Azure, Aqua and Royal are shades of what colour
Blue
7. By land mass, which Canadian Province is the largest
Quebec
8. Frederik Andersen is a goalie for which NHL team
Toronto Maple Leafs
9. Spell definitely
D E F I N I T E L Y
10. If Mary can do 50 jumping jacks in a minute, how many could she do in an hour?
3000