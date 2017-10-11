1. Which social media platform uses a bird in its logo

Twitter

2. What is the most common colour for a pumpkin

Orange

3. If it is 11 am in Barrie, what time is it in Vancouver

8 am



4. Today is October 11th, what holiday is recognized on November 11th

Remembrance Day



5. What flower do people wear in honour of Remembrance Day

Poppy



6. Azure, Aqua and Royal are shades of what colour

Blue



7. By land mass, which Canadian Province is the largest

Quebec

8. Frederik Andersen is a goalie for which NHL team

Toronto Maple Leafs



9. Spell definitely

D E F I N I T E L Y

10. If Mary can do 50 jumping jacks in a minute, how many could she do in an hour?

3000