JOIN

OSTOMY ASSOCIATION SIMCOE COUNTY

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7TH 2017

FOR THE

STOMA STROLL

AWARENESS WALK.

Saturday, October 7, 2017 is Canada Ostomy Day and the Ostomy Canada Society will be hosting the 5th Annual Stoma Stroll Awareness Walk in various cities across Canada. With your help we hope to reach our goal of raising $25,000 nationally. All funds raised go towards supporting people with an ostomy, their families, and helping them to live life to the fullest through support, education, collaboration and advocacy.