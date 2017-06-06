6 Hit Songs NOT Performed in English

“Despacito” from Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber is #1 again this week on the Billboard Hot 100. The song was originally entirely in Spanish but parts were translated to English for Justin to sing.

Do you remember any of these other non-English songs that were hits in North America?

1

Neena “99 Luftballoon” (1984)

2

Falco “Rock Me Amadeus” (1986)

3

Los Lobos “La Bamba” (1987)

4

Los Del Rio “Macarena (Bayside Boys Mix)” 1996

5

Trio “Da da da” (1982 but was popular again in 1997 thanks to a Volkswagon commercial)

6

Psy “Gangnam Style” (2007)