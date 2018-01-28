6 Iconic Grammy Performances

Get ready for the biggest night in music! The 60th Grammy Awards are tonight. And to me, the Grammys are not about the awards; it’s all about the performances. There have been so many iconic ones over the years. I have favourites in the ’80s, ’90s and ’00s.

Taylor Swift “All Too Well” 2014



Vimeo / Sara Andrade

Lady Gaga “Born This Way” 2011



YouTube / LadyGagaVEVO

Whitney Houston “I Will Always Love You” 1994



YouTube / Agus Albacete

Adele “Rolling in the Deep” 2012



Daily Motion / Wayman Dink

Beyonce & Jay-Z “Drunk In Love” 2014



Vimeo / Davonte

Michael Jackson “The Way You Make Me Feel” & “Man in the Mirror” 1988



YouTube / sadatp83

Here’s the list of performers for tonight:

Alessia Cara, Khalid and Logic

Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris and Eric Church (Route 91 Harvest Festival tribute)

Childish Gambino

Gary Clark Jr. and Jon Batiste (Chuck Berry and Fats Domino tribute)

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee with Zuleyka Rivera

Emmylou Harris and Chris Stapleton

Elton John and Miley Cyrus

Kesha

Lady Gaga

Kendrick Lamar

Little Big Town

Patti LuPone and Ben Platt (Broadway tribute)

Rihanna, DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller

Bruno Mars and Cardi B

Pink

Sam Smith

Sting

SZA

U2

Who are you excited to see?