6 Iconic Grammy Performances
From years past.
Get ready for the biggest night in music! The 60th Grammy Awards are tonight. And to me, the Grammys are not about the awards; it’s all about the performances. There have been so many iconic ones over the years. I have favourites in the ’80s, ’90s and ’00s.
Taylor Swift “All Too Well” 2014
Vimeo / Sara Andrade
Lady Gaga “Born This Way” 2011
YouTube / LadyGagaVEVO
Whitney Houston “I Will Always Love You” 1994
YouTube / Agus Albacete
Adele “Rolling in the Deep” 2012
Daily Motion / Wayman Dink
Beyonce & Jay-Z “Drunk In Love” 2014
Vimeo / Davonte
Michael Jackson “The Way You Make Me Feel” & “Man in the Mirror” 1988
YouTube / sadatp83
Here’s the list of performers for tonight:
Alessia Cara, Khalid and Logic
Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris and Eric Church (Route 91 Harvest Festival tribute)
Childish Gambino
Gary Clark Jr. and Jon Batiste (Chuck Berry and Fats Domino tribute)
Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee with Zuleyka Rivera
Emmylou Harris and Chris Stapleton
Elton John and Miley Cyrus
Kesha
Lady Gaga
Kendrick Lamar
Little Big Town
Patti LuPone and Ben Platt (Broadway tribute)
Rihanna, DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller
Bruno Mars and Cardi B
Pink
Sam Smith
Sting
SZA
U2
Who are you excited to see?