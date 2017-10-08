6 Kilometres to a Cure

On Thursday, September 28th, students at Jean Vanier Catholic High School in Collingwood were joined by St. Mary’s Catholic Elementary School’s Grade 7 and 8 classes, for the annual Terry Fox Run.

There was a great display of school spirit during the pep rally, as the entire school came together to support this important cause. Ms. Bollozos and her ENG1P class played a large role in organizing the day. Students Seth D., and Damen B., as well as teachers Mr. K. Pickett and Mr. Boose, all volunteered to wax or shave their hair in front of the school to help boost fundraising efforts. Ms. Bollozos, a great proponent of cancer research at Jean Vanier, grew her hair for three years so she could once again donate to Locks of Love, a non-profit group that provides wigs for children affected by cancer.

To end the pep rally, guest speaker Sarah Heipel, from Good Energy Fitness Coach in Collingwood, spoke to students about leading a healthy, happy life, before leading them in a warm-up to prepare for the 6 km trek to Sunset Point.

After the walk, Mr. Damignani’s hospitality class also held a barbecue, raising an incredible $600 in support of a local family’s pilgrimage to the sacred Sanctuary of Fátima.

With just over 470 students, and dedicated staff members, Jean Vanier raised an impressive total of $3,100 for cancer research.