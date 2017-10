An Orillia man has been found guilty of Drunk Driving and Criminal Negligence in the death of his cousin in November 2015. Court heard Tyson Lawlor and three others were having a drunken car party when the pick-up truck they were in left the road and crashed into a tree on Warminster Sideroad near Orillia. Twenty-year-old Ellen Silk died in the crash. Lawlor will be sentenced in January.