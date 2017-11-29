North Korean Missile Test Of More Concern Than Others
May now be capable of reaching U.S.
A few more jitters than usual after Tuesday’s test launch of an intercontinental missile by North Korea. This one travelled higher, farther and faster than any before it suggesting the North now has the capability of reaching the U.S. It was also launched in the dead of night, from a mobile launcher indicating North Korea can launch whenever, from wherever, making it more difficult to take pre-emptive action. Click here for more on this story.
banner graphic via CNN