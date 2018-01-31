Georgian College Information Day

Georgian College’s Credit Transfer Centre hosts this event every year to help students, graduates and staff find additional study opportunities in Ontario and beyond. Representatives from 40 local, regional, national and international universities, colleges and agencies will be on hand to answer your questions about bachelor’s degrees and graduate studies, including master’s degrees, graduate certificates and Bachelor of Education programs.

Free pizza, swag giveaways, a chance to win a DELL 15″ Laptop Computer and Georgian College ONEcard gift cards for current, participating Georgian College students attending the fair!

Georgian College – Barrie Campus Gymnasium

January 31, 2018

10 a.m-2 p.m