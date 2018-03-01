The Fourth Hockey Helps The Homeless tournament is today at the Holly Rec Centre in Barrie. Ten teams are participating, each with a former NHLer on the squad. Among them, former Leafs Gary Roberts, Mike Krushelnyski and Mike Gartner – who played in the first Hockey Helps The Homeless game in Toronto 20 years ago. The local effort raised more than $70,000 last year. They hope to collect $100,000 this year. Money raised this year goes to the Busby Centre and Redwood park Communities in Barrie. The games begin at 8 o’clock this morning and go until 3 o’clock this afternoon. Admission is free, but they are asking that you bring a new pair of socks as a donation – one of the items that often gets overlooked when helping the homeless.

