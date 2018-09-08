The 6th Annual Patchless Ride For Autism will be on September 8th 2018 at the Hangar Bar & Grill – Edenvale Aerodrome 5195 Highway 26 between Edenvale and Stayner.

This motorcycle ride is a “Poker Run”, with riders following a designated route, collecting cards at designated stops along the way, to form their best possible “Poker hand”.

This is an organized ride, with small to medium sized groups leaving at pre-determined intervals, in alternating directions, to maximize rider safety, and minimize the impact to regular traffic flow.

There will be prizes for “Best Hand”, “Most Money Raised”, “Longest Distance Travelled” and “Largest Group” in addition to draw prizes with entry ticket.

In the 5 previous years we’ve raised over $100,000 total for Autism Simcoe County, and are hoping to add another $25,000 with this year’s ride. We had 380 motorcycles & 500 people attend in 2017, and are hoping to have 500 bikes & 800 people this year. The ride is from 9am – 3pm and starts and finishes at the Hangar Bar & Grill. The cost is $30 per rider, & $20 per passenger. This includes entry, ride, lunch, & prize draws. All net proceeds go directly to Autism Simcoe County.