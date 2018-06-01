7 Summer Cocktails For Your Next Porch Party

Ah the summer – a time for patios, soaking up the sun, barbecues, and lets be honest: day drinking. Why spend your day throwing your hard earned cash at a bar when you could spend a little on your porch? With these tasty cocktail recipes, your wallet, taste buds, and friends will thank you.

Below are 7 summer cocktails for a party on your porch, all of which can be made into a big batch for your friends. Follow the recipes exactly or get crafty and create your own! Have a favourite summer cocktail not on our list? Be sure to share in the comments.

Nothing better than vodka and fizz on a hot summer day, this drink is delicious and certainly hits the spot! It may take a few ingredients to get there, but it’s definitely worth it.

What you need:

1oz Georgian Bay Vodka

0.75oz Fresh Lemon Juice

0.75oz Fresh Lime Juice

0.5oz St. Germaine

1.75oz Fresh Pomegranate Blueberry Juice

4-5 Raspberries

Premium Soda Water

Garnish: Sprig of Fresh Mint

How to do it:

Add everything except the raspberries, soda and mint to a cocktail shaker. Add a scoop of ice to the shaker and give it a solid shake for 20 seconds. Strain into a glass filled with ice. Add the raspberries and top with soda. Add a sprig of mint and serve.

BIG TUB BREEZE

This one is made just the way summer likes it: simple, fruity and ultra tasty. Big Tub Breeze will have you and your friends lounging for days!

What you need:

1.5oz Georgian Bay Vodka

2.5oz Cranberry Juice

2.5oz Pineapple Juice

Garnish: Lime Wheel, Pineapple Slice, and Cranberries

How to do it:

Fill a glass with ice and add in Georgian Bay Vodka and juices. Stir gently and garnish with a lime wheel, pineapple, and cranberries.

THE COTTAGE SMASH

Soak up this tasty summer cocktail the way you soak up the sun – all day long. The name is appropriate, as it’s perfect for the cottage… or your porch!

What you need:

2 oz Georgian Bay Gin

2 Tablespoon Demerara sugar

2 Tablespoon Grapefruit Juice

5 Sprigs Fresh Mint

How to do it:

Dissolve sugar in the juice by swirling it in a mixing glass, add a half cup of ice and ingredients – shake until you can’t shake any longer. Pour all contents directly into a glass. Top it off with berries!

THE PORCH CRAWLER

A classic summer cocktail, The Porch Crawler’s name certainly does the drink justice. One to many of these and you may just find yourself crawling off your porch to the nearest… well, you know how the story goes.

What you need:

3-5 cans frozen lemonade concentrate

60oz vodka of choice

12 tall cans light beer

Ice

How to do it:

Grab your largest bowl, picnic cooler, or container and pour all the ingredients together, add ice, stir. Vodka or tequila, the decision is yours!

GEORGIAN CRUSH

Did you love Fanta or Crush pop as a kid? This is the grown up version of orange crush, it’s the Georgian Crush! Fruity and refreshing, this drink provides as the perfect combination.

What you need:

1oz Georgian Bay Gin OR Vodka

1oz Premium Orange Juice

1oz Premium Grapefruit Juice

0.5oz Simple Syrup

Garnish: Mint Sprig

How to do it:

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker and shake until chilled. Then strain into a glass, and garnish with a sprig of mint.

BAYFIELD BRAMBLE

If you’re looking for easy and delicious, look no further, the Bayfield Bramble has got you and your pals covered.

What you need:

1.5oz Georgian Bay Gin

0.5oz Cassis

0.75oz Fresh Lemon Juice

0.5oz Simple Syrup

Top with Premium Soda Water

Garnish: Fresh Blackberries

How to do it:

Combine lemon juice, simple syrup and Georgian Bay Gin in a cocktail shaker. Shake until chilled and strain into glass filled with crushed ice. To finish, top with Cassis and garnish with blackberries.

FRONT RUNNER

Need something a little less sweet and a little more spicy? Have some fun with this delightful drink, mason jars make Front Runners all the more fun.

What you need:

1.25oz Georgian Bay Gin

1oz Pimms No.1

0.5 Rosemary Syrup

1oz Lemon Juice

Premium Ginger Beer

3 Dashes Angostura Bitters

Garnish: Apple and lemon slices

How to make it:

For this one, fill a glass with ice and then add Georgian Bay Gin, Pimms No. 1, rosemary syrup and lemon juice. Add apple and lemon slices then top with ginger beer. Add a few dashes of Angostura bitters and then give everything a gentle stir. It’s like an English garden party in a jar.

ROSEMARY SYRUP

Combine 1 cup of sugar, and 1 cup of water in a saucepan and bring to a boil. Add 3 sprigs of fresh rosemary and simmer for 5-10 mins. Cool and then strain into a sealed jar or bottle. The Syrup can be stored in the fridge for up to a month.

