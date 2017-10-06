7 Tasty Ways To Use Your Thanksgiving Leftovers

Ahhhh, Thanksgiving. It’s the holiday that’s impossible to hate. It’s all about one thing – food. Lots and lots of delicious food. While Thanksgiving dinner itself is incredible, some say that leftovers are even better. With that in mind, here are 9 tasty ways to use your leftovers. You’re welcome.

A Thanksgiving Sandwich

Listen – there’s an art to turkey sandwiches. You can’t just slap some turkey on bread and call it a day. Anyone who has watched Friends knows what I’m talking about.

You’ve got to take it to the next level! Turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy and cranberry sauce between two pieces of bread. Get. In. My. Belly. (bonus points if you give it a quick toast on the panini grill)

Cheesy Mashed Potato Pancakes

We checked, and science has proven that this is the greatest use for leftover mashed potatoes of all time.

Turkey Soup/Stew

A classic. Is Thanksgiving really Thanksgiving without next-day turkey soup/stew? The answer is no, so bust out those slow cookers!

Turkey Poutine

Now that you think about it, isn’t it obvious?!?

Bacon Wrapped Stuffing Bites

When two of the most beautiful foods known to human kind come together, magic happens.

Turkey & Cranberry Quesdillas

A great way to get your kids to eat leftovers. Whip this up for a quick day-after lunch that is as tasty as it is easy.

Casserole

Casserole’s don’t get the love they deserve these days. They’re warm, comforting and you can pretty much put anything in them and it’ll still turn out great. This option can also be swapped out for a Shepard’s Pie if that’s more your thing.