7 Ways To Make Your Home So Cozy You Forget About Winter

Winter – it’s unavoidable around these parts. Everyone says “make the most of it!” For the most part, I’m OK with that but, honestly, there are some days I just want to curl up at home and forget about the frigid temperatures outside. If you feel the same way, here are a few easy ways to make your home so cozy you won’t even remember that it’s winter.

Light A Fire

If you live in a house that has a fireplace, this is easy. If not, please don’t light a bonfire in your living room (Kool FM can not be held responsible for any damage that may result if you do). Electric fireplaces add the same cozy feel (without the resulting property destruction). I mean – is there anything more cozy than curling up in front of the fireplace?

Turn Down The Lights

Not all the way, but nothing sets off a cozy feel like soft lighting. You know the ambiance that’s created when you have your Christmas tree is up? Yeah, that’s what I’m talking about….and you can easily get that feeling all winter long (without the tree). There are quite a few ways to achieve this. String up some twinkle lights, light some candles (use the electric flicker variety, for safety’s sake) or swap out your light bulbs for lower wattage.

Make Your House Smell Delicious

This is a little detail that makes a world of difference. There are some super easy (& cheap!) ways to make your house smell so good, you’ll never want to leave. Love the smell of french vanilla coffee? Put a vanilla scented tea light in a bowl of coffee beans. Can’t get enough of that fall scent? Toss some cinnamon sticks, orange rind, cloves & bay leaves into a pot of water on the stove and let it simmer. Take a deep breath….ahhhhhhh!

Invest In A Blanket Ladder

This one is two fold. One, it looks nice and clears up any clutter that a pile of blankets may create. Two, because the blankets aren’t hidden away in storage somewhere they are readily available for any and all cuddle-up opportunities that present themselves.

Pump Up The Pillows

On your bed, couch, chairs…everywhere! The more pillows you have, the cozier you’ll feel. As far as throw pillows are concerned, have tons of different textures. Cable knit, velvet and faux fur add an especially cozy feel.

Whip Up Some Warm Drinks

A nice, steaming mug of your favourite warm beverage is maybe the best way to coze-up on a cold day. Think outside the box here – sure, coffee and tea are great but there are tons of other options. Hot apple cider, mulled wine and hot chocolate are just a few examples. You can even whip them up in the slow cooker, then you’ll get added side benefit of your house smelling delightful!

Become A Cozy Sock Collector

This one is kind of obvious, but a good pair of comfy socks are key in creating coziness. No, that sentence is not from a Dr. Seuss book.