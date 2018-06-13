Simcoe County Sports Update

BARRIE COLTS

The Colts have signed an OHL standard player agreement with 16th overall pick Riley Piercey.

More on that as well as the release of the 2018/2019 schedule can be found here

COLDWATER ICE WOLVES

The Coldwater Ice Wolves, who will be entering their second season in the Canadian Premier Junior Hockey League, will have a familiar face in the fold for 2018/2019.

Forward Jiri Dvorak re-signs with the club after collecting 10 goals (two game winners) and 6 assists for 16 points over 42 games in 2017/2018.

The Ice Wolves will also have 20 year old forward George Tourlidas, who comes to the team from Laurier University.

ALLISTON HORNETS

Fresh off their rookie camp Sunday the team has inked 17 year old forward Curtis Kuzmyk for the 2018/2019 season. Kuzmyk comes to the Hornets from the Bantam Barrie Jr Colts.

General Manager Blair Molto says there could be a few more player signings in the coming weeks.

HURONIA STALLIONS

BANTAM

34-26 win @ York Lions

32-18 win vs Peterborough Wolverines

Sunday June 17th @ Oakville Titans

Sunday June 24th vs Brampton Bulldogs

Sunday July 8th vs Toronto Junior Argos

Saturday July 14th @ Scarborough Thunder

Saturday July 21st @ Oshawa Hawkeyes

JUNIOR VARSITY

41-7 loss @ York Lions

56-7 loss vs Peterborough Wolverines

43-7 loss to Etobicoke Eagles

Saturday June 16th @ Brampton Bulldogs

Saturday June 23rd vs Sudbury Gladiators

Saturday July 7th vs Quinte Skyhawks

Saturday July 14th @ Scarborough Thunder

Saturday July 21st @ Oshawa Hawkeyes

VARSITY

21-15 loss @ York Lions

24-12 win vs Peterborough Wolverines

16-3 loss vs Etobicoke Eagles

Sunday June 17th @ Oakville Titans

Saturday June 23rd vs Sudbury Gladiators

Saturday July 7th vs Cornwall Wildcats

Saturday July 14th @ Scarborough Thunder

Saturday July 21st @ Oshawa Hawkeyes

BARRIE BAYCATS

Busy stretch coming up for the Baycats as they tangle with the Maple Leafs at Christie Pits Thursday then engage in an unscheduled double-header with the Brantford Red Sox. Game One is a continuation of a suspended affair from Sunday June 3rd with a 3-3 score and the Baycats batting in the Top of the 8th. The second game is a makeup from Sunday May 20th.

Schedule Ahead

Thursday June 14th vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Friday June 15th @ Brantford Red Sox (GM 1 3-3 Top 8th)

Friday June 15th @ Brantford Red Sox (GM 2 May 20th makeup)

Sunday June 17th @ Burlington Herd

Tuesday June 19th @ Hamilton Cardinals

BARRIE LAKESHORES

The Lakeshores are back in action Thursday against the Six Nations Arrows in pursuit of a playoff spot. 10 games remain in the 2018 regular season schedule, 6 of those will be at Innisfil Recreation Center

Lakeshores Statistics

OJALL Standings

Burlington Chiefs (8-2) 16pts

Orangeville Northmen (8-4) 16pts

Brampton Excelsiors (7-4) 14pts

Toronto Beaches (7-4) 14pts

St. Catharines Athletics (6-4) 12pts

Whitby Warriors (6-6) 12pts

Mimico Mountaineers (5-4) 10pts

Six Nations Arrows (5-5) 10pts

Kitchener-Waterloo Braves (4-7) 8pts

—————————————-

Barrie Lakeshores (2-9) 4pts

Peterborough Lakers (1-10) 2pts

Schedule ahead

Thursday June 14th @ Six Nations Arrows

Sunday June 17th vs. Kitchener-Waterloo Braves

Wednesday June 20th @ Brampton Excelsiors

Saturday June 23rd @ Mimico Mountaineers

Sunday June 24th vs. Brampton Excelsiors

ORILLIA KINGS

The Kings need to make their final two games count if they’re going to get into the playoffs. After a 15-11 win over the Gloucester Griffins the boys fell 18-8 to the Nepean Knights. Just two dates remain in the regular season both are againts clubs they’re chasing to get into the post-season.

OJBLL Eastern Conference Standings

x- Green Gaels (15-2) 30pts

x- Akwesasne Indians (15-3) 30pts

x- Oakville Buzz (15-3) 30pts

x- Halton Hills Bulldogs (11-6) 22pts

Nepean Knights (10-7) 20pts

Mississauga Tomahawks (9-8) 18pts

Kahnawake Hunters (9-8) 18pts

Markham Ironheads (6-10) 12pts

————————————–

Newmarket Saints (6-12) 12 pts

Orillia Kings (5-13) 10pts

Brampton Excelsiors (2-14) 4pts

Gloucester Griffins (1-16) 2pts

Schedule Ahead

Saturday June 16th vs. Newmarket Saints

Monday June 18th @ Markham Ironheads

BARRIE BOMBERS

Four games remain in the 2018 regular season for the Barrie Bombers, all of those will be at Holly Community Centre

Schedule Ahead

Friday June 15th vs. Whitby Warriors

Sunday June 17th vs. Whitby Warriors

Friday June 22nd vs. Peterborough Lakers

Friday June 29th vs. Huntsville Hawks