July 7th and 8th, 2018

#20 Thunder – Imagine Dragons

#19 PDA – Scott Helman

#18 Bend – Ria Mae

#17 Perfect – Ed Sheeran

#16 Feel It Still – Portugal. The Man

#15 Beautiful Trauma – Pink

#14 Back To You – Selena Gomez

#13 Cautious – Tyler Shaw

#12 Wait – Maroon 5

#11 Lights Down Low – Max

#10 No Tears Left To Cry – Ariana Grande

#9 Meant To Be – Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line

#8 Delicate – Taylor Swift

#7 Not A Love Song – Bulow

#6 Ain’t Easy – Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine

#5 Whatever It Takes – Imagine Dragons

#4 In My Blood – Shawn Mendes

#3 Never Be The Same – Camila Cabello

#2 Body – Loud Luxury Feat. Brando

#1 The Middle – Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey

KOOL Cameo: Red Hands – Walk Off The Earth

Future Hit: Girls Like You – Maroon 5