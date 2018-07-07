July 7th and 8th, 2018
The Middle stays at The Top and a cameo from a bank playing Mariposa Folk Festival this weekend!
#20 Thunder – Imagine Dragons
#19 PDA – Scott Helman
#18 Bend – Ria Mae
#17 Perfect – Ed Sheeran
#16 Feel It Still – Portugal. The Man
#15 Beautiful Trauma – Pink
#14 Back To You – Selena Gomez
#13 Cautious – Tyler Shaw
#12 Wait – Maroon 5
#11 Lights Down Low – Max
#10 No Tears Left To Cry – Ariana Grande
#9 Meant To Be – Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line
#8 Delicate – Taylor Swift
#7 Not A Love Song – Bulow
#6 Ain’t Easy – Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine
#5 Whatever It Takes – Imagine Dragons
#4 In My Blood – Shawn Mendes
#3 Never Be The Same – Camila Cabello
#2 Body – Loud Luxury Feat. Brando
#1 The Middle – Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey
KOOL Cameo: Red Hands – Walk Off The Earth
Future Hit: Girls Like You – Maroon 5