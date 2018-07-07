Listen Live

July 7th and 8th, 2018

The Middle stays at The Top and a cameo from a bank playing Mariposa Folk Festival this weekend!

By Top 20

#20  Thunder – Imagine Dragons

#19  PDA – Scott Helman

#18  Bend – Ria Mae

#17  Perfect – Ed Sheeran

#16  Feel It Still – Portugal. The Man

#15  Beautiful Trauma – Pink

#14  Back To You – Selena Gomez

#13  Cautious – Tyler Shaw

#12  Wait – Maroon 5

#11  Lights Down Low – Max

#10  No Tears Left To Cry – Ariana Grande

#9  Meant To Be – Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line

#8  Delicate – Taylor Swift

#7  Not A Love Song – Bulow

#6  Ain’t Easy – Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine

#5  Whatever It Takes – Imagine Dragons

#4  In My Blood – Shawn Mendes

#3  Never Be The Same – Camila Cabello

#2  Body – Loud Luxury Feat. Brando

#1  The Middle – Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey

KOOL Cameo:   Red Hands – Walk Off The Earth

Future Hit:  Girls Like You – Maroon 5

