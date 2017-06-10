8 Weird (But Delicious) Ice Cream Flavours

Don’t get me wrong, I love the classics like French vanilla (actually people make fun of me because I’ll be in an ice cream shop with an array of flavours to choose from and I end up choosing vanilla), but I’m forcing myself to branch out a bit. These flavours are wonderfully, weirdly, unique and delicious! And you can even make them yourself.

Trail Mix:

Ice cream and camping all of a sudden go together thanks to this sweet combo. Get your fix of nuts, chocolate candies and raisins. So it’s kind of healthy. Get the recipe.

Curry and Mint:

Try an Indian touch to your ice cream with this curry and mint combo with white chocolate chips. Get the recipe.

Goat Cheese:

It’s goat cheese and macerated peaches in ice cream form. Because why not? Get the recipe.

Caramel Balsamic Swirl:

Since it has balsamic vinegar on it, it counts as a salad, right? Get the recipe.

Brown Butter Bacon:

Breakfast ice cream because everything goes with bacon! Get the recipe.

Cilantro Lime Ice Cream:

Either you LOVE cilantro or HATE it. Cilantro lovers, this one is for you. Add an herby flavour to your ice cream with bourbon vanilla bean powder and candied lime peel. Get the recipe.

Gorilla Ice Cream Sandwiches:

You don’t need cream, milk or an ice cream-maker for this one! Frozen bananas and mascarpone create the texture sandwiched between two pecan-encrusted cookies. Get the recipe.

Olive Oil Gelato:

This could complete the “salad.” Pair it with the Caramel Balsamic Swirl and you’re all set. You’ll get a good helping of extra virgin olive oil with a custard base. Get the recipe.

Photos courtesy of cookingchanneltv.com

Main Image via budsasia.com