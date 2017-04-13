Listen Live

8-Year-Old Drives Little Sister to McDonald’s for a Cheeseburger

When Those Cravings Hit...

By Humor

An 8-year-old boy from Ohio was so desperate for a cheeseburger that he loaded his younger sister into his dad’s van and drove her to McDonald’s while his parents were asleep.

He says he learned to drive by watching YouTube videos. People who witnessed his half-mile drive to McDonald’s say he obeyed all traffic laws on his way there including stopping at red lights, waiting for traffic to pass before turning left, and not speeding.

Drive-through workers thought it was a prank when the kids pulled up to the drive-through window. No charges are being filed, and yes, they got their McDonald’s at no charge.

More on the story here.

Related posts

‘Friends’ Musical Opening in New York This Fall

Everyone Is Making Fun Of Kendall Jenner’s Pulled Pepsi Commercial

Dictionary.Com Has Added Over 300 New Words Including Hangry And 420

Dream Job? You Can get Paid $17,000 to Stay in Bed for Two Months

Guy Gets Paid Too Much and Goes on Epic Shopping Spree

Man Sues for Being Served Fake Butter at a Coffee Shop

Uranus Smells Exactly How You Think It Smells

Watch: Stephen Curry Sings ‘Moana’ & ‘Frozen’ With James Corden

18 Year Old Ends up in Canada thinking he’s heading to Australia