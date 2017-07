If you’re having a baby, this is the Garage Sale for you. Preemie baby, N/B to 9 month clothing, bottle warmer, breastfeeding pillow, breast pump, changing pad, receiving blankets, swaddle blankets, toys, strollers, rear facing car seat, tummy time mats, household items and much, much more. Mostly everything for $5 and under.

July 15 from 7am to 12pm