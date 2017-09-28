8th annual Soldier On 24 hrs Hockeython is presented by CFLTC and the Barrie Colts on the 28-29 sept 2017 at the Andy Anderson Arena on CFB Borden. During the 24 hour event, teams from the local area will be playing against members of the Canadian Forces Logistics Training Center. The funds raised during the event will be going to Soldier on. This organization assists with the reintroduction to an active lifestyle by supporting the member to develop new skills, build confidence and realize their full potential. Many injured members credit Soldier On in facilitating their challenges and opening doors to other life opportunities. For more information on this program, please visit the website at www.soldieron.ca.

If any teams wishes to participate in the event, please contact MCpl Jesse Talboom by email at Jesse.Talboom@forces.gc.ca or by phone at 705-424-1200 extension 1578.