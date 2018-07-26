90’s TV Reboots Are All the Rage With A Few More Coming Soon!

Fraser Reboot in the works!

The spin-off show to Cheers is reportedly in talks to become a new series starring Kelsey Grammar and David Hyde Pierce. John Mahoney, who played Frasier’s dad, Martin, died earlier this year. Frasier ran for 11 seasons (1993-2004).

Also hearing the Home Improvement may get a reboot- that show ran from 1991-1999.





Also coming back from the 90’s…Buffy the Vampire Slayer is also set to return this time without Sarah Michelle Gellar…