5:30pm

Join Easter Seals and celebrate the 9th annual Dancing with Easter Seals Stars, the evening will dazzle you and bring awareness and support children with physical disabilities.

Some of the most-recognized local “stars” have been paired with professional dancers from Lakeside Dance Studio, and will compete to be crowned Best Dance Couple. True to the element of competition, celebrity judges, along with guests, assist in determining which dance team will be the winners annual Dancing with Easter Seals Stars. Listed below are your favorite local stars and professional dancers.