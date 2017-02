Monday, March 13th, 2017

8:30am to 4:30pm

The Heights of Horseshoe

Tickets are available at eventbrite.ca or in person at Subaru of Orillia, The Heights of Horseshoe or the Canadian Diabetes Association in Barrie.

For more info call: 705 737 3611 Ext. 28

$25 in advance/ $30 at the door