Listen Live

A 9-year-Old Boy Has Had An Old Law Banning Snowball Fights -Overturned!

Our future leaders!

By Kool Mornings

It’s a small town, Severance Colorado and for the past 10 years- kids or adults alike have not been able to toss a snowball at anyone!

The little boy is Dane Best, and he said that he wanted to be able to exercise his right as a child- to throw a snowball without getting in trouble!

CTV news wrote, “Dane’s mother, Brooke Best, told The Greeley Tribune her son had been talking about snowballs since he found out about a month and a half ago that it was illegal to throw them within town limits.”

Dane jumped into action and got the support of his school friends to overturn a silly by-law.  It was taken to the town council where the rule was tossed out!

Dane says the first target will be his little brother!

More

Related posts

The Flu Really Does Hit Men Harder!

The KOOL FM Elf Line

It’s National Stay At Home Day And Not Go To Work